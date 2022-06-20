Centraleyes Launches a Unique Cyber Risk Management Program in Africa
Centraleyes has launched a first of its kind Cyber Risk Management Enablement Program in Africa for the early-stage, fintech startup community.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This unique initiative was designed to help early stage startups in Africa mature their data protection levels, and bring security best practices to life. In a region where the most cutting edge tools are often not widely available in their early days, this will certainly serve as a huge opportunity for early stage tech companies to increase security.
Centraleyes has launched the program in Ghana, and plans to expand this program to additional African countries to provide much needed tools to protect organizations from evolving cyber risks, and aligning them with the security practices that exist in the US and Europe.
The Centraleyes platform provides its customers with unparalleled ability to achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance by streamlining and simplifying the collection and analysis of data via automation and orchestration. The platform leverages internal and external data sources to produce real-time, actionable intuitive dashboards and reports.
Centraleyes’s CEO, Yair Solow shared “When we founded the company, one of our core missions was to make this world a safer place. Bringing this incredible initiative to African countries will enable local companies to secure their customer's data and truly make this world a safer and more secure place”
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customers to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
