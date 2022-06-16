BLOCKCHAIN EXPO ANNOUNCES FREE TO ATTEND CONFERENCE AGENDA AND FIRST ROUND OF SPEAKERS AT THE RAI, AMSTERDAM
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Expo Europe returns to RAI Amsterdam in 2022 as a free to attend, hybrid event; offering guests a wealth of industry developments, news and insights, from Blockchain industry representatives from across the globe who are eager to connect, discover and share experiences and strategies together!
This year’s free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of Blockchain Expo Europe, including Blockchain for Enterprise, and Tokenisation & Digital Assets conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week! Blockchain Expo Europe 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.
Industry Expert Speakers 2022
Year on year the Blockchain Expo World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Vodafone, Mastercard, ING, Coca-Cola and Unicef at the forefront of this year’s line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the blockchain enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.
Cerys Danks, Conference Producer for the Blockchain Expo world series says “Here at Blockchain Expo our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest blockchain trends, news and insights and we’re delighted to welcome experts from Vodafone, Mastercard, Unicef and the United Nations who will be speaking and presenting at Blockchain Expo”.
Blockchain Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year’s conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of blockchain alongside tokenization and digital assets, with key topics focusing on recent business and ecosystem developments, blockchain in finance, digital currencies and much more!
Expect sessions including:
Presentation: What’s in Store for Enterprise Blockchain in 2023?
Keynote Panel: The Metaverse
Comparing Public, Private and Permissioned Blockchains
NFTs – the story so far
The New Kid on the Block: Tokenized Real Estate
Smart Contracts and Their Expanding Functionality
Educate and Regulate – Incentivising Blockchain Adoption
Integrating CBDCs into the Financial Ecosystem
Pushing BitCoin into the Mainstream
For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/track/blockchain-for-enterprise-day-1/
Ticket Options
This year’s Blockchain Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:
In-Person Ticket-
Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital • • • Transformation Week
Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
Virtual Ticket-
Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
Online Networking
Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
Virtual Profile
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About Blockchain Expo World Series
The Blockchain Expo World Series (https://www.blockchain-expo.com/) is the industry leading Blockchain event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Blockchain arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
Blockchain Expo World Series
Blockchain Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Blockchain Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Blockchain Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
