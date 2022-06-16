Continental Battery Brands Partners with Echidna to Upgrade eCommerce Experience
Combining eCommerce technology and design expertise, Echidna enhanced the customer experience and simplified back-end operations for Continental Battery brands.NORTH CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echidna, Inc., a leading eCommerce agency, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Continental Battery brand websites, including Continental Battery, Battery Joe, and Ellis Battery. These websites have been migrated to Adobe Commerce Cloud, with robust solutions built for both B2B and B2C capabilities. By further incorporating custom configurations and creating a personalized shopping experience, Continental Battery Brands is enabled to efficiently meet the needs of customers, being a preferred complete battery solution provider well into the future.
The implementation of the three sites to Adobe Commerce Cloud improves the ease of use and scalability of eCommerce operations and establishes a foundation for innovation to drive future revenue growth and operational efficiency. Echidna seamlessly integrated with Continental Battery Brands’ existing technologies and added several new third-party technologies to optimize processes. In collaboration with Continental Battery Brands, Echidna designed an eCommerce roadmap and strategy to provide continuous innovation and remain ahead of tomorrow’s digital demands.
Echidna implemented many out-of-the-box capabilities and also developed additional custom tools to proactively give customers the ability to shop online and manage their accounts even easier. The implemented custom-built tools include:
-Account session display of offline orders/quick order form (i.e. “Re-order Pad”) to allow customers to add products to the pad and also use the pad to add products to their cart from the home page.
-Account session display of offline invoice list that allows users to enter their orders and view online and offline invoices easily.
"We are very excited about our eCommerce future and couldn't have done it without Echidna. Their extensive experience in UX design, system implementation, and enterprise integration were pivotal to our efforts every step of the way and enabled us to establish a foundation on which we will build and grow for years to come,” explains Libby Dougherty, Director of eCommerce for Continental Battery. She continues, “Echidna's knowledge of Adobe Commerce Cloud ensures we use the platform to its full extent, and their ability to reliably deliver valuable eCommerce solutions and services assures us that we picked the right partner. We look forward to the road ahead and the rewards sure to come!"
With a comprehensive eCommerce solution and updated user experience, Continental Battery Brands’ will be able to move forward and gain access to improved online selling capabilities while meeting customer and channel expectations for accessibility and overall ease of use.
“We love working with the Continental Battery team,” said Mike Pierce, Echidna’s President. “Top to bottom, the company is so driven to innovate for customers. Whether it’s in the quality of their products or the convenience of their services, delighting customers is at the heart of everything Continental Battery does. We are so proud to partner with them in that effort and to witness Continental Battery Brands’ next evolution in a long history of innovation.”
About Echidna
Echidna is a leading digital commerce agency with capabilities including strategy, creative, marketing, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. Our goal continues to be to deliver top-notch quality on a predictable schedule and at an affordable rate that our clients recognize the real value in. We are dedicated to helping leaders continue with their growth and innovation well into the future.
