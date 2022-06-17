Vibrant’s Newly Released Test-Prep Books are Instrumental in Preparing for the ACT and SAT

Vibrant Publishers’ Math Practice Tests for the ACT, Practice Tests for the SAT, SAT Math Practice Questions books Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the launch of the newest editions of Math Practice Tests for the ACT and Practice Tests for the SAT which have proved to offer thorough practice for the tests. Vibrant has also released a fresh new book called the SAT Math Practice Questions which will be instrumental for students to prepare for the math section of the SAT. These books will open access to a bank of questions for tutors and test-takers alike and have received positive reviews from librarians, tutors, and book reviewers.

Math Practice Tests for the ACT: 2nd Edition is a practical and comprehensive guide for students to prepare for the math section of the ACT. Aniket Gupta, a mentor and curriculum designer refers to this book as “A power-packed preparation resource for the ACT aspirants, with well-crafted questions and crisp solutions. This book challenges the students to think beyond formulas and theorems and sets them up with the right problem-solving mindset for the ACT. Being a bit on the difficult side, it will provide students with a wide variety of problems to practice and get adept with. There is a good balance in the volume of questions from different topics and hence a wide and seamless coverage. Attempting the tests in this book in a time-tracked manner will result in the perfect conditioning for the game day!”

With an updated bank of 480 practice questions laid out in the form of 8 full-length Math tests to match the style of the real test, students will be fully prepared to confidently answer the math problems. The detailed answer explanations for questions are an added plus point that will help students evaluate their test readiness and give relevant feedback to work on areas they are weak in.

Practice Tests for the SAT: 2nd Edition is exactly what a student needs to ace the SAT. It comes with 770 questions in total that are focused on Reading, Writing and Language, and the Math sections of the SAT. Chinu Vasudeva, founder of Doyen-Ed, New Delhi, India has referred to the book as a useful handbook and goes on to say, “It can be used by students as a one-stop-shop to revise all content at the same place a week before the real SAT. The later part of the manual covers 5 full-length tests which are replicas of the real test. Brush-up of concepts followed by timed tests gives a boost and motivation to perform well on the SAT. This book is a perfect mix of concepts, drills, and timed practice and a must-have for all SAT students.” Judith Sargent, library manager at MILS, USA remarks, “Loved the very useful and concise information in Chapter 1, SAT Overview; it will definitely add to a higher score if the student follows this advice.”

SAT Math Practice Questions is segregated into four domains of the SAT math section viz Problem Solving and Data Analysis, Heart of Algebra, Passport to Advanced Math, and Additional Topics in Math. Keith, Lead Teacher at CollegeThoughts, Pennsylvania, USA appreciates this “organized set of practice questions” because “students can develop their skills in the specific areas in which they are weak.” The book includes 350 practice questions with detailed answers and solutions which will enable students to get accustomed to the format of the test. Difficulty levels for each question are marked to help students understand their strengths and weaknesses. “The questions are very close to the actual SAT questions, both in scope and difficulty and I look forward to using the book with my students who are seeking high SAT math scores,” adds Keith. A full-length math test at the end of the book completes the student’s prep.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

These books are part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Titles: Math Practice Tests for the ACT, Practice Tests for the SAT, SAT Math Practice Questions

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

