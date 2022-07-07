Ionada completes Onboard Carbon Capture Feasibility Study
Ionada completed an onboard carbon capture feasibility study for LNG Carriers
The study concludes there is a significant economic benefit for onboard carbon capture and that the vessels can be fitted with onboard CC without significant impact on operations or safety.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionada GmbH completes detailed onboard carbon capture feasibility study for LNG Carriers. The feasibility study concludes onboard carbon capture is a viable solution to reduce carbon emissions and ensure EXXI and CII regulatory compliance.
Ionada is a global climate technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets post-combustion carbon capture systems that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They were the first ones to market, and develop a patented hollow fiber membrane contactors for modular carbon capture systems.
IMO recently released a mandatory energy efficiency measure for ships, as part of their strategy to reduce the GHG emissions from shipping to at least 40% by 2030 — and working towards 70% reduction by 2050. CO2 reductions are a challenge that affects both ship owners who must meet the IMO and EU ETS requirements, and charters whose products and cargo are tagged with the emissions.
To meet the need for significant CO2 reductions head-on, one EU oil major has partnered with Ionada to produce a detailed feasibility study for the installation and operation of Ionada’s unique carbon capture technology.
Requiring as little as 50% of the space, and 30% of the power of conventional marine solution carbon capture systems, the study shows how the feasibility of Ionada’s HFCM technology, will succeed in disrupting the current status of marine carbon capture. Thus, providing compact, economical CO2 reductions to the marine industry.
The study is believed to be the first to include a detailed analysis of all aspects of the installation of the system including, installation, operation, draft implications, stability, onboard CO2 storage and discharge, and analyses of the actual CO2 reduction, from O/B capture to discharge.
This feasibility study, together with Ionada’s extensive experience with our Class and Flag approved HFMC SOx scrubber and recent HFMC CO2 scrubber Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas, will be a huge step for shipowners to meet the necessary regulations required to continue operations of their vessels.
The initial conclusion from the Feasibility Study is that the investigated vessels would meet EEXI compliance with a carbon capture rate of approximately 1/3, the design case.
The study concludes there is a significant economic benefit for onboard carbon capture and that the vessels can be fitted with onboard carbon capture without significant impact on operations or safety.
We invite Charters, Ship Owners, Naval Architects, Marine Engineers and anyone who is interested in significant development in Carbon Capture to reach out to us. For more information on Ionada’s technologies, please visit our official website at http://www.ionada.com.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets post-combustion carbon capture systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our sustainable solutions help keep our air and water clean for future generations. Ionada’s team includes scientists, engineers, and technicians that have developed breakthroughs in technology to reduce carbon emissions. Ionada is the technology leader in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emissions from the oil & gas, thermal power generation, waste to energy, hydrogen, steel, cement and marine industries. Ionada’s mission is disruptive sustainability – providing emission abatement technologies that not only reduce emissions, but also provide a financial benefit to our clients. For further information please visit http://www.Ionada.com.
