Senate Bill 11 Printer's Number 1766
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1766
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
11
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES, KANE,
SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, BREWSTER, COMITTA, BOSCOLA
AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 15, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in Secretary of the Commonwealth, further
providing for powers and duties of the Secretary of the
Commonwealth; in primary and election expenses, further
providing for definitions, for organization of political
committees, treasurer and assistant treasurer and records of
candidate and committees, for registration and for reporting
by candidate and political committees and other persons,
providing for limitations on certain contributions, further
providing for late filing fee and certificate of filing, for
contributions or expenditures by national banks, corporations
or unincorporated associations, for advertising and for
reports by business entities and publication by Secretary of
the Commonwealth and providing for independent expenditures
and for independent expenditure evaluation; and providing for
corporate political accountability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares that:
(1) The Commonwealth has a compelling governmental
