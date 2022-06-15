Submit Release
Senate Bill 11 Printer's Number 1766

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1766

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

11

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES, KANE,

SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, BREWSTER, COMITTA, BOSCOLA

AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 15, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in Secretary of the Commonwealth, further

providing for powers and duties of the Secretary of the

Commonwealth; in primary and election expenses, further

providing for definitions, for organization of political

committees, treasurer and assistant treasurer and records of

candidate and committees, for registration and for reporting

by candidate and political committees and other persons,

providing for limitations on certain contributions, further

providing for late filing fee and certificate of filing, for

contributions or expenditures by national banks, corporations

or unincorporated associations, for advertising and for

reports by business entities and publication by Secretary of

the Commonwealth and providing for independent expenditures

and for independent expenditure evaluation; and providing for

corporate political accountability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The General Assembly finds and declares that:

(1) The Commonwealth has a compelling governmental

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.