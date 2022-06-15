Senate Bill 1201 Printer's Number 1769

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1607

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1201

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, KANE, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO,

COSTA, J. WARD, ROBINSON, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, ARGALL,

PHILLIPS-HILL, L. WILLIAMS AND STEFANO, APRIL 21, 2022

SENATOR DiSANTO, BANKING AND INSURANCE, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for refill of prescription eye drops.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.8. Coverage for Refill of Prescription Eye

Drops.--(a) A health insurance policy offered, issued or

renewed in this Commonwealth shall provide coverage for a

prescription eye drops refill if the refill:

(1) Complies with one of the following IS REQUESTED :

