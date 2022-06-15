Senate Bill 1201 Printer's Number 1769
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, KANE, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO,
COSTA, J. WARD, ROBINSON, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, ARGALL,
PHILLIPS-HILL, L. WILLIAMS AND STEFANO, APRIL 21, 2022
SENATOR DiSANTO, BANKING AND INSURANCE, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for refill of prescription eye drops.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.8. Coverage for Refill of Prescription Eye
Drops.--(a) A health insurance policy offered, issued or
renewed in this Commonwealth shall provide coverage for a
prescription eye drops refill if the refill:
(1) Complies with one of the following IS REQUESTED :
