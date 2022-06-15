Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,609 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1254 Printer's Number 1781

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1688

PRINTER'S NO. 1781

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1254

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, KEARNEY, ARGALL, COLLETT,

KANE, COSTA, PITTMAN, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, STEFANO, YAW,

DiSANTO, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, ROBINSON,

L. WILLIAMS AND TARTAGLIONE, JUNE 1, 2022

SENATOR PITTMAN, URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in realty transfer tax, further providing for

transfer of tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1102-C.6(b) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

Section 1102-C.6. Transfer of Tax.--* * *

(b) The amount transferred under subsection (a) may not

exceed [forty million dollars ($40,000,000).]

(1) Forty million dollars ($40,000,000) in any fiscal

year through the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021.

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 1254 Printer's Number 1781

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.