Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1775

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1360, 1375

PRINTER'S NO. 1775

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1047

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARTIN, KANE, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, MENSCH, J. WARD AND PITTMAN,

JANUARY 31, 2022

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY

PREPAREDNESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further

providing for definitions; and, in State Armory Board,

repealing provisions relating to composition and general

functions, providing for definitions and for composition and

general functions, further providing for erection of armories

and for management of armories, providing for management of

buildings and structures at Fort Indiantown Gap, further

providing for purchase or lease of ground for armories, for

donation of land by political subdivisions, for donation of

property and services by political subdivisions, for sale of

unusable armories and land and sale or lease of timber and

mineral rights, for payment of armory rentals by Commonwealth

and for rental of armories, providing for rental and lease at

Fort Indiantown Gap and further providing for property in

armories of units in Federal service, for State Treasury

Armory Fund and for maintenance, construction and repairs.

