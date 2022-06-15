Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1775
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1360, 1375
PRINTER'S NO. 1775
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1047
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MARTIN, KANE, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, MENSCH, J. WARD AND PITTMAN,
JANUARY 31, 2022
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY
PREPAREDNESS, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions, further
providing for definitions; and, in State Armory Board,
repealing provisions relating to composition and general
functions, providing for definitions and for composition and
general functions, further providing for erection of armories
and for management of armories, providing for management of
buildings and structures at Fort Indiantown Gap, further
providing for purchase or lease of ground for armories, for
donation of land by political subdivisions, for donation of
property and services by political subdivisions, for sale of
unusable armories and land and sale or lease of timber and
mineral rights, for payment of armory rentals by Commonwealth
and for rental of armories, providing for rental and lease at
Fort Indiantown Gap and further providing for property in
armories of units in Federal service, for State Treasury
Armory Fund and for maintenance, construction and repairs.
AMENDING TITLE 51 (MILITARY AFFAIRS) OF THE PENNSYLVANIA
CONSOLIDATED STATUTES, IN GENERAL PROVISIONS, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; AND, IN STATE ARMORY BOARD,
PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR COMPOSITION
AND GENERAL FUNCTIONS, FOR ERECTION OF ARMORIES AND FOR
MANAGEMENT OF ARMORIES, PROVIDING FOR MANAGEMENT OF BUILDINGS
AND STRUCTURES LOCATED AT FORT INDIANTOWN GAP AND FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR PURCHASE OR LEASE OF GROUND FOR ARMORIES, FOR
DONATION OF LAND BY POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS, FOR DONATION OF
PROPERTY AND SERVICES BY POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS, FOR SALE OF
UNUSABLE ARMORIES AND LAND, SALE OR LEASE OF TIMBER AND
MINERAL RIGHTS, FOR PAYMENT OF ARMORY RENTALS BY
COMMONWEALTH, FOR RENTAL OF ARMORIES, FOR PROPERTY IN
