Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1768
The board, upon a licensee's request, may grant a
variance from the booth space requirements concerning a licensed
cosmetology salon which the board believes is reasonable.
(b) Salons opened prior to September 15, 1976, which have
been operating with one cosmetologist must have sufficient booth
space to properly install equipment with regard to the health
and safety of the patrons of the licensed cosmetology salon. The
booth space shall be a minimum of ten feet by twelve feet or one
hundred twenty square feet with sixty square feet for each
additional cosmetologist. The board, after examination of the
salon's layout may grant a variance from the booth space
requirements which the board believes is reasonable.
Section 2. Section 12.1 of the act is amended to read:
Section 12.1. Temporary Licenses.--(a) Upon payment of the
required fee, a temporary license may be issued to any applicant
who is eligible for admission to a cosmetologist's examination
or to the examination for any of the limited licenses. An
applicant who is thus licensed shall practice only under the
supervision of a licensed teacher or cosmetologist, or under the
supervision of the holder of a corresponding limited license,
until the time of the next scheduled examination. Temporary
licenses are granted for a nine-month period.
(b) Upon payment of a fee set by the board and not to exceed
one hundred dollars ($100), a temporary license may be issued to
a cosmetology salon that has submitted an application for an
initial salon license. To be eligible for a temporary license, a
cosmetology salon shall employ a licensed cosmetologist who has
been practicing for at least three years and can only employ
themselves while operating under the temporary salon license. A
temporary salon license shall only be valid for ninety days.
