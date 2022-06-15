Senate Bill 1287 Printer's Number 1768

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - salon. The board, upon a licensee's request, may grant a

variance from the booth space requirements concerning a licensed

cosmetology salon which the board believes is reasonable.

(b) Salons opened prior to September 15, 1976, which have

been operating with one cosmetologist must have sufficient booth

space to properly install equipment with regard to the health

and safety of the patrons of the licensed cosmetology salon. The

booth space shall be a minimum of ten feet by twelve feet or one

hundred twenty square feet with sixty square feet for each

additional cosmetologist. The board, after examination of the

salon's layout may grant a variance from the booth space

requirements which the board believes is reasonable.

Section 2. Section 12.1 of the act is amended to read:

Section 12.1. Temporary Licenses.--(a) Upon payment of the

required fee, a temporary license may be issued to any applicant

who is eligible for admission to a cosmetologist's examination

or to the examination for any of the limited licenses. An

applicant who is thus licensed shall practice only under the

supervision of a licensed teacher or cosmetologist, or under the

supervision of the holder of a corresponding limited license,

until the time of the next scheduled examination. Temporary

licenses are granted for a nine-month period.

(b) Upon payment of a fee set by the board and not to exceed

one hundred dollars ($100), a temporary license may be issued to

a cosmetology salon that has submitted an application for an

initial salon license. To be eligible for a temporary license, a

cosmetology salon shall employ a licensed cosmetologist who has

been practicing for at least three years and can only employ

themselves while operating under the temporary salon license. A

temporary salon license shall only be valid for ninety days.

