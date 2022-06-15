Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1774

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - (e) Adjustments.--If the Adjutant General determines that

the amount available for the program in any year will be

insufficient to provide stipends in the amount described under

subsection (a), the Adjutant General may place a cap on the

number of medical officers or health care officers eligible to

receive stipends or may adjust the amount of the annual stipend.

(f) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be

construed to prohibit a medical officer or health care officer

who is serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard before the

effective date of this section and who meets the requirements

under subsection (c) from receiving a stipend under subsection

(a) during the period of [medicine] medical residency or

service.

§ 3214. Additional incentives.

To the extent that funds are available, the Adjutant General

may, by regulation, establish additional incentives to aid in

the recruitment and retention of medical officers or health care

officers in the Pennsylvania National Guard, provided that

payment of such additional incentives shall not result in a cap

on participation or reduction in the amount of stipends paid

under section 3213 (relating to program stipend).

§ 3216. Recoupment of incentive payments.

(a) General rule.--A recipient of a stipend or other

incentive payment under this subchapter who fails to complete

[his] the recipient's service obligation or to meet other

requirements established by the Adjutant General is liable to

the Commonwealth for repayment of all incentive payments made.

The Adjutant General shall notify the department if the

recipient fails to complete the service obligation, and the

promissory note under section 3215 (relating to promissory note)

20210SB0927PN1774 - 7 -

