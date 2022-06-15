Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1774
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - (e) Adjustments.--If the Adjutant General determines that
the amount available for the program in any year will be
insufficient to provide stipends in the amount described under
subsection (a), the Adjutant General may place a cap on the
number of medical officers or health care officers eligible to
receive stipends or may adjust the amount of the annual stipend.
(f) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be
construed to prohibit a medical officer or health care officer
who is serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard before the
effective date of this section and who meets the requirements
under subsection (c) from receiving a stipend under subsection
(a) during the period of [medicine] medical residency or
service.
§ 3214. Additional incentives.
To the extent that funds are available, the Adjutant General
may, by regulation, establish additional incentives to aid in
the recruitment and retention of medical officers or health care
officers in the Pennsylvania National Guard, provided that
payment of such additional incentives shall not result in a cap
on participation or reduction in the amount of stipends paid
under section 3213 (relating to program stipend).
§ 3216. Recoupment of incentive payments.
(a) General rule.--A recipient of a stipend or other
incentive payment under this subchapter who fails to complete
[his] the recipient's service obligation or to meet other
requirements established by the Adjutant General is liable to
the Commonwealth for repayment of all incentive payments made.
The Adjutant General shall notify the department if the
recipient fails to complete the service obligation, and the
promissory note under section 3215 (relating to promissory note)
