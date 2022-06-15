Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,608 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1774

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - (e) Adjustments.--If the Adjutant General determines that

the amount available for the program in any year will be

insufficient to provide stipends in the amount described under

subsection (a), the Adjutant General may place a cap on the

number of medical officers or health care officers eligible to

receive stipends or may adjust the amount of the annual stipend.

(f) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be

construed to prohibit a medical officer or health care officer

who is serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard before the

effective date of this section and who meets the requirements

under subsection (c) from receiving a stipend under subsection

(a) during the period of [medicine] medical residency or

service.

§ 3214. Additional incentives.

To the extent that funds are available, the Adjutant General

may, by regulation, establish additional incentives to aid in

the recruitment and retention of medical officers or health care

officers in the Pennsylvania National Guard, provided that

payment of such additional incentives shall not result in a cap

on participation or reduction in the amount of stipends paid

under section 3213 (relating to program stipend).

§ 3216. Recoupment of incentive payments.

(a) General rule.--A recipient of a stipend or other

incentive payment under this subchapter who fails to complete

[his] the recipient's service obligation or to meet other

requirements established by the Adjutant General is liable to

the Commonwealth for repayment of all incentive payments made.

The Adjutant General shall notify the department if the

recipient fails to complete the service obligation, and the

promissory note under section 3215 (relating to promissory note)

20210SB0927PN1774 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 927 Printer's Number 1774

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.