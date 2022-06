Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1777

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1236

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, DUSH, GORDNER, MENSCH, STEFANO AND

J. WARD, MAY 18, 2022

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, providing for extensive amendments to the very

small meat processor Federal inspection reimbursement grant

program.; IN AGRICULTURE AND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS AND FOR GRANTS; IN COMMONWEALTH

SPECIALTY CROP BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

COMMONWEALTH SPECIALTY CROP BLOCK GRANT FUND; IN URBAN

AGRICULTURAL INFRASTRUCTURE GRANT PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR LEGISLATIVE INTENT, FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR GRANT PROGRAM

AND FOR DISTRIBUTION OF GRANT MONEY; AND, IN FARM-TO-SCHOOL

PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR FINDINGS AND DECLARATIONS, FOR

GRANT PROGRAM AND FOR APPLICATIONS AND REVIEW OF

APPLICATIONS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Chapter 101 heading and sections 10101, 10102,

10103, 10104, 10105 and 10106 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

SECTION 1. CHAPTER 101 HEADING AND SECTIONS 10101, 10102,

10103, 10104, 10105, 10106, 10301, 10305(A), 10508(A), 10701,

10702, 10703(A), (B) AND (E)(2)(II) AND (VIII), 10704, 10902,

10904 AND 10906(B) OF TITLE 3 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED

