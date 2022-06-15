Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,608 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 1776

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 40

PRINTER'S NO. 1776

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

64

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, VOGEL, AUMENT, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,

ARNOLD, MASTRIANO AND STREET, JANUARY 20, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), entitled "An

act authorizing the creation of agricultural areas," further

providing for purchase of agricultural conservation

easements, for Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase

Fund and for Land Trust Reimbursement Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 14.1(b.2)(1) and 14.2(a)(2) and (3) of

the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), known as the

Agricultural Area Security Law, are amended to read:

Section 14.1. Purchase of agricultural conservation easements.

* * *

(b.2) Eligible nonprofit entity participation.--An eligible

nonprofit entity may participate, along with an eligible county,

the Commonwealth and a local government unit eligible to

participate under subsection (b.1), in the preservation of

farmland through the purchase of agricultural conservation

easements.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 1776

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.