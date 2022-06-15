Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 1776

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 40

PRINTER'S NO. 1776

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

64

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, VOGEL, AUMENT, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,

ARNOLD, MASTRIANO AND STREET, JANUARY 20, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), entitled "An

act authorizing the creation of agricultural areas," further

providing for purchase of agricultural conservation

easements, for Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase

Fund and for Land Trust Reimbursement Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 14.1(b.2)(1) and 14.2(a)(2) and (3) of

the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), known as the

Agricultural Area Security Law, are amended to read:

Section 14.1. Purchase of agricultural conservation easements.

* * *

(b.2) Eligible nonprofit entity participation.--An eligible

nonprofit entity may participate, along with an eligible county,

the Commonwealth and a local government unit eligible to

participate under subsection (b.1), in the preservation of

farmland through the purchase of agricultural conservation

easements.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18