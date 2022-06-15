Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 1776
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 40
PRINTER'S NO. 1776
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
64
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, VOGEL, AUMENT, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,
ARNOLD, MASTRIANO AND STREET, JANUARY 20, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), entitled "An
act authorizing the creation of agricultural areas," further
providing for purchase of agricultural conservation
easements, for Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase
Fund and for Land Trust Reimbursement Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 14.1(b.2)(1) and 14.2(a)(2) and (3) of
the act of June 30, 1981 (P.L.128, No.43), known as the
Agricultural Area Security Law, are amended to read:
Section 14.1. Purchase of agricultural conservation easements.
* * *
(b.2) Eligible nonprofit entity participation.--An eligible
nonprofit entity may participate, along with an eligible county,
the Commonwealth and a local government unit eligible to
participate under subsection (b.1), in the preservation of
farmland through the purchase of agricultural conservation
easements.
