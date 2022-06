Senate Bill 960 Printer's Number 1778

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - THE PUBLIC INTEREST. IT IS FURTHER DECLARED TO BE IN THE

INTEREST OF THE DAIRY INDUSTRY AND OF THE CONSUMING PUBLIC THAT

THERE BE UNIFORMITY OF STANDARDS FOR FROZEN DESSERTS AS BETWEEN

THE VARIOUS STATES AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO THE END THAT

THERE MAY BE FREE MOVEMENT OF FROZEN DESSERTS BETWEEN THE STATES

AND TO THE END THAT THE INEFFICIENCY, NEEDLESS EXPENSE, AND

CONFUSION CAUSED BY DIFFERENCES IN PRODUCTS SOLD UNDER THE SAME

NAME, AND DIFFERENCES IN LABELING OF IDENTICAL PRODUCTS MAY BE

ELIMINATED.

IT IS FURTHER DECLARED TO BE THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACT TO

PROMOTE HONESTY AND FAIR DEALING IN THE INTEREST OF CONSUMERS,

TO INSURE FAIR COMPETITION AS BETWEEN THE MANUFACTURERS AND

DISTRIBUTORS OF THE DIFFERENT PRODUCTS AND TO PREVENT CONFUSION

AND DECEPTION IN THE SALE OF ALL SUCH PRODUCTS BY ESTABLISHING

DEFINITIONS AND STANDARDS OF IDENTITY FOR SUCH PRODUCTS, AND BY

PROVIDING FOR RULES AND REGULATIONS WHICH WILL EFFECT THEIR

ORDERLY MARKETING AND INSURE UNIFORM AND PROPER SANITARY

STANDARDS.

(B) (1) FOR THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACT, AND FOR ANY RULES,

REGULATIONS, DEFINITIONS, STANDARDS OF IDENTITY, OR LABELING

REQUIREMENTS PROMULGATED PURSUANT THERETO, THE TERM "FROZEN

DESSERTS" SHALL BE DEEMED TO INCLUDE ICE CREAM, FROZEN CUSTARD,

FRENCH ICE CREAM, FRENCH CUSTARD ICE CREAM, ARTIFICIALLY

SWEETENED ICE CREAM, ARTIFICIALLY SWEETENED ICE MILK, ICE MILK,

FREEZER MADE MILK SHAKES, FRUIT SHERBET, WATER ICE, QUIESCENTLY

FROZEN CONFECTION, QUIESCENTLY FROZEN DAIRY CONFECTION, WHIPPED

CREAM CONFECTION, BISQUE TORTONI, MELLORINE FROZEN DESSERTS AS

ALL SUCH PRODUCTS ARE COMMONLY KNOWN, TOGETHER WITH ANY MIX USED

IN SUCH FROZEN DESSERTS AND ANY PRODUCTS WHICH ARE SIMILAR IN

APPEARANCE, ODOR, OR TASTE TO SUCH PRODUCTS OR ARE PREPARED OR

