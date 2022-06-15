Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 1779
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - (a.2) Notification by county, school district PUBLIC SCHOOL
or municipality.--If a county, school district PUBLIC SCHOOL or
municipality is the subject of a breach of the security of the
system, the county, school district PUBLIC SCHOOL or
municipality shall provide notice of the breach of the security
of the system required under subsection (a) within seven days
following determination of the breach. Notification shall be
provided to the district attorney in the county where the breach
occurred within three business days following determination of
the breach. Notification shall occur notwithstanding the
existence of procedures and policies under section 7.
(a.3) Electronic notification.--In the case of a breach of
the security of the system involving personal information for a
user name or e-mail address in combination with a password or
security question and answer that would permit access to an
online account, the State agency, county, school district PUBLIC
SCHOOL or municipality, to the extent that it has sufficient
contact information for the person, may comply with this section
by providing the breach of the security of the system
notification in electronic or other form that directs the person
whose personal information has been breached to promptly change
the person's password and security question or answer, as
applicable or to take other steps appropriate to protect the
online account with the State agency, county, school district
PUBLIC SCHOOL or municipality and other online accounts for
which the person whose personal information has been breached
uses the same user name or e-mail address and password or
security question or answer.
(a.4) Affected individuals.--In the case of a breach of the
security of the system involving personal information for a user
20210SB0696PN1779 - 5 -
