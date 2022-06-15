Senate Bill 764 Printer's Number 1780
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 889
PRINTER'S NO. 1780
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
764
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, YUDICHAK, VOGEL, STEFANO,
PITTMAN, J. WARD, AUMENT AND BROOKS, JUNE 14, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON STATE GOVERNMENT, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in powers and duties of the Department of State
and its departmental administrative board, providing for
legislative process training; and imposing duties on the
Legislative Reference Bureau. FURTHER PROVIDING FOR POWERS
AND DUTIES IN GENERAL.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known
