Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 1770
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 827
PRINTER'S NO. 1770
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
691
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY GORDNER AND CORMAN, MAY 28, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and
jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for
courts of common pleas.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 911(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 911. Courts of common pleas.
(a) General rule.--There shall be one court of common pleas
for each judicial district of this Commonwealth consisting of
the following number of judges:
Judicial District
Number of
Judges
First 93
Second 15
Third 9
Fourth 1
Fifth 43
