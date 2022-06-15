Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 1770

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 827

PRINTER'S NO. 1770

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

691

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER AND CORMAN, MAY 28, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and

jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for

courts of common pleas.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 911(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 911. Courts of common pleas.

(a) General rule.--There shall be one court of common pleas

for each judicial district of this Commonwealth consisting of

the following number of judges:

Judicial District

Number of

Judges

First 93

Second 15

Third 9

Fourth 1

Fifth 43

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19