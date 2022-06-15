Senate Bill 967 Printer's Number 1771

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1266

PRINTER'S NO. 1771

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

967

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BROOKS, HUGHES, MENSCH, FONTANA, COSTA,

KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, STREET, BAKER, CAPPELLETTI AND

COLLETT, DECEMBER 10, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 15, 2022

AN ACT

Establishing the Women, Infants and Children State Advisory

Board.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) The Commonwealth intends to maximize the Federal

funding available for the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental

Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children by

maximizing PARTICIPATION AND enrollment in the program in

order to support healthier pregnancies and births and

improved health in children in our Commonwealth and

coordinate, MATERNAL OUTCOMES, BIRTHS AND BIRTH OUTCOMES,

IMPROVING HEALTH IN PREGNANT WOMEN, POSTPARTUM WOMEN,

CHILDREN AND INFANTS IN THIS COMMONWEALTH AND COORDINATING

WITH other programs that support women, infants and children.

(2) Immediate action is needed to halt the steady

decline in WIC PARTICIPATION AND enrollment and the resultant

decrease in Federal funding and nutritional assistance for

Pennsylvania's lower-income women, infants and children, by

