Senate Bill 967 Printer's Number 1771
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
967
2021
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BROOKS, HUGHES, MENSCH, FONTANA, COSTA,
KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, STREET, BAKER, CAPPELLETTI AND
COLLETT, DECEMBER 10, 2021
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 15, 2022
AN ACT
Establishing the Women, Infants and Children State Advisory
Board.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) The Commonwealth intends to maximize the Federal
funding available for the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental
Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children by
maximizing PARTICIPATION AND enrollment in the program in
order to support healthier pregnancies and births and
improved health in children in our Commonwealth and
coordinate, MATERNAL OUTCOMES, BIRTHS AND BIRTH OUTCOMES,
IMPROVING HEALTH IN PREGNANT WOMEN, POSTPARTUM WOMEN,
CHILDREN AND INFANTS IN THIS COMMONWEALTH AND COORDINATING
WITH other programs that support women, infants and children.
(2) Immediate action is needed to halt the steady
decline in WIC PARTICIPATION AND enrollment and the resultant
decrease in Federal funding and nutritional assistance for
Pennsylvania's lower-income women, infants and children, by
