Senate Resolution 315 Printer's Number 1784
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1784
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
315
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, JUNE 15, 2022
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 15, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of former State Senator
Robert R. Gerhart, Jr., who passed away August 23, 2021, at
100 years of age.
WHEREAS, Born in Robesonia on December 21, 1920, Robert
Gerhart, Jr., graduated from Robesonia High School in 1937 and
earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Albright
College in 1941; and
WHEREAS, A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Gerhart
served this country with honor and distinction during World War
II; and
WHEREAS, From 1948 until 1968, Mr. Gerhart managed the
political campaigns of many regional candidates, and in 1948, he
also became the editor and publisher of "The New Era"; and
WHEREAS, As Vice President of the International Labor Press
Association for 10 years, Mr. Gerhart established a public
relations firm, Roberts and Company, in the 1950s and served as
the public relations director for many area clients; and
WHEREAS, An entrepreneur, Mr. Gerhart was a founding partner
of the Suburban TV Cable Company of Berks County, the operator
