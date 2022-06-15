Senate Resolution 315 Printer's Number 1784

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1784

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of former State Senator

Robert R. Gerhart, Jr., who passed away August 23, 2021, at

100 years of age.

WHEREAS, Born in Robesonia on December 21, 1920, Robert

Gerhart, Jr., graduated from Robesonia High School in 1937 and

earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Albright

College in 1941; and

WHEREAS, A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Gerhart

served this country with honor and distinction during World War

II; and

WHEREAS, From 1948 until 1968, Mr. Gerhart managed the

political campaigns of many regional candidates, and in 1948, he

also became the editor and publisher of "The New Era"; and

WHEREAS, As Vice President of the International Labor Press

Association for 10 years, Mr. Gerhart established a public

relations firm, Roberts and Company, in the 1950s and served as

the public relations director for many area clients; and

WHEREAS, An entrepreneur, Mr. Gerhart was a founding partner

of the Suburban TV Cable Company of Berks County, the operator

