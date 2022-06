Senate Bill 477 Printer's Number 1783

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - CITIES; AND PROVIDING FOR THE DIVISION OF THE ASSETS AND

LIABILITIES OF SAID TOWNSHIPS."

(III) THE ACT OF MAY 12, 1925 (P.L.596, NO.320),

ENTITLED "AN ACT PROVIDING FOR THE ALTERATION OF THE

BOUNDARIES OF COUNTIES IN CERTAIN CASES FOR THE

ADJUSTMENT OF THE INDEBTEDNESS THEREOF; PROVIDING THE

EFFECT THEREOF."

(IV) SECTIONS 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306 AND 307

OF THE ACT OF JUNE 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, NO.331), KNOWN AS

THE FIRST CLASS TOWNSHIP CODE.

(V) SECTIONS 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306 AND 307 OF

THE ACT OF MAY 1, 1933 (P.L.103, NO.69), KNOWN AS THE

SECOND CLASS TOWNSHIP CODE.

(VI) THE ACT OF JUNE 15, 1939 (P.L.372, NO.217),

ENTITLED "AN ACT AFFECTING CITIES OF THE SECOND CLASS A,

AUTHORIZING THE ANNEXATION OF BOROUGHS AND TOWNSHIPS

THERETO UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, AND, IN CONNECTION

THEREWITH, PLACING DUTIES UPON OR AFFECTING COURTS OF

QUARTER SESSIONS, COUNTY BOARDS OF ELECTIONS, AND

OFFICERS OF BOROUGHS, TOWNSHIPS AND CITIES OF THE SECOND

CLASS A, AND PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE

INDEBTEDNESS OF THE VARIOUS TERRITORIAL UNITS INVOLVED."

(VII) THE ACT OF JULY 20, 1953 (P.L.550, NO.145),

ENTITLED "AN ACT PROVIDING FOR AND REGULATING THE

ANNEXATION OF PARTS OF A SECOND CLASS TOWNSHIP TO

BOROUGHS, CITIES AND TOWNSHIPS."

(VIII) 8 PA.C.S. §§ 501, 502, 503, 504, 505 AND 506.

(IX) 11 PA.C.S. §§ 10601, 10602, 10603, 10604, 10605

AND 10606.

(3) ALL OTHER ACTS AND PARTS OF ACTS ARE REPEALED

