Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1782

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - SYSTEM RATED AT NOT MORE THAN 750 WATTS AND THAT CEASES TO

PROVIDE ASSISTANCE WHEN THE VEHICLE REACHES SPEEDS OF 28

MILES PER HOUR; AND

(3) IS EQUIPPED WITH OPERABLE PEDALS AND A SEAT OR

SADDLE FOR THE RIDER.

"URBAN MUNICIPALITY." A CITY OF THE FIRST CLASS, SECOND

CLASS, SECOND CLASS A, THIRD CLASS OR A BOROUGH.

SECTION 3. THE DEFINITION OF "ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE" OR "ATV"

IN SECTION 7702 OF TITLE 75 IS AMENDED TO READ:

§ 7702. DEFINITIONS.

THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS CHAPTER

SHALL HAVE, UNLESS THE CONTEXT CLEARLY INDICATES OTHERWISE, THE

MEANINGS GIVEN TO THEM IN THIS SECTION:

"ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE" OR "ATV." A MOTORIZED OFF-HIGHWAY

VEHICLE WHICH TRAVELS ON THREE OR MORE [OFF-HIGHWAY] TIRES AND

WHICH HAS:

(1) A MAXIMUM WIDTH OF 50 INCHES AND A MAXIMUM DRY

WEIGHT OF 1,200 POUNDS; OR

(2) A WIDTH WHICH EXCEEDS 50 INCHES OR A DRY WEIGHT

WHICH EXCEEDS 1,200 POUNDS.

[ATV'S] AN ATV DESCRIBED IN PARAGRAPH (1) MAY BE REFERRED TO AS

A CLASS I [ATV'S] ATV, AND [ATV'S] AN ATV DESCRIBED IN PARAGRAPH

(2) MAY BE REFERRED TO AS A CLASS II [ATV'S] ATV. THIS TERM DOES

NOT INCLUDE SNOWMOBILES, TRAIL BIKES, MOTORBOATS, GOLF CARTS,

AIRCRAFT, DUNE BUGGIES, AUTOMOBILES, CONSTRUCTION MACHINES,

TRUCKS OR HOME UTILITY MACHINES; MILITARY, FIRE, EMERGENCY AND

LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLES; IMPLEMENTS OF HUSBANDRY; MULTIPURPOSE

AGRICULTURAL VEHICLES; VEHICLES USED BY THE DEPARTMENT; OR ANY

VEHICLE THAT IS OR IS REQUIRED TO BE REGISTERED UNDER CHAPTER 13

(RELATING TO REGISTRATION OF VEHICLES). IN ADDITION, THIS TERM

