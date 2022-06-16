Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft, Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 22B4003169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 @ 1852 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Unlawful Trespass

OFFENDER: Brittnay Fields

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: Hannaford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/15/2022 at approximately 1852 hours, Vermont State Police took a report of a theft from Hannaford Supermarket located in Rutland Town. Troopers arrived on scene and located a female, later identified as Brittany Fields (age 30), in the area. Fields matched the description provided by Hannaford.  Investigation revealed that Fields took items from Hannaford without paying while also violating an active Notice Against Trespass. Fields was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before later being released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/22 @ 1000 AM

COURT: Rutland County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

