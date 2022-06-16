Rutland Barracks // Retail Theft, Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 22B4003169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022 @ 1852 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Unlawful Trespass
OFFENDER: Brittnay Fields
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Hannaford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/15/2022 at approximately 1852 hours, Vermont State Police took a report of a theft from Hannaford Supermarket located in Rutland Town. Troopers arrived on scene and located a female, later identified as Brittany Fields (age 30), in the area. Fields matched the description provided by Hannaford. Investigation revealed that Fields took items from Hannaford without paying while also violating an active Notice Against Trespass. Fields was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before later being released with a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/22 @ 1000 AM
COURT: Rutland County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.