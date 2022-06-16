Chargie Announces Hiring of Scot Hester to Lead Service Operations
Hester will help Chargie scale its industry-leading service operations as it expands its EV charging networkCULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has hired Scot Hester as senior vice president of service operations. In this leadership role, Hester will oversee Chargie’s engineering, network and operations functions, including the company’s installation teams and 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC).
"We are excited to welcome Scot to our team," said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. "His years of experience leading service organizations at cutting-edge technology companies will contribute greatly to our fast-paced growth around the country and dedication to our customers.”
Hester comes to Chargie with over 20 years of experience in engineering, installation, and operations at companies including Amazon, Boingo Wireless and EarthLink. Prior to Chargie, he served as the head of global service operations at Amazon Ring in support of the company’s suite of home security products.
“I am thrilled to join the Chargie team,” said Hester. “The company’s passion for providing quality products and world-class service is very evident. The need for EV charging solutions is growing exponentially and I am proud to lead a team so committed to serving the millions of drivers and property owners that are part of this ecosystem.”
About Chargie
Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, intuitive and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions for modern commercial buildings, multifamily communities and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for residential properties, office buildings, retail locations, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs and more. Learn more at chargie.com.
