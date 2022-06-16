Submit Release
US-Based Startup Launches First Multilingual Learning Platform for Early Childhood Educators

Enabling organizations & adults serving children

Global Childhood Academy (GCA) has created a platform dedicated to upskilling all professionals who work with children

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Childhood Academy (GCA) – the startup on a mission to create better partnerships and facilitate collaborations that serve children around the world – has now launched the world’s first multilingual learning platform for all adults who work with children.

GCA was established in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as distance learning became essential to education. Since then, its team of educators and tech experts have designed an online hub that aims to centralize the multitude of digital courses that have become scattered across individual platforms.

The startup’s co-founder, Dr. Samia Kazi, is a social entrepreneur and holds a Ph.D. in Educational Policy Leadership.

“The United Nations recently called for better partnerships that will reach and serve vulnerable and marginalized groups.

“I believe the first step towards stronger partnerships is connecting people: connecting expert training providers with stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and policymakers who can ultimately connect with children and have a direct impact,” explains Dr. Kazi.

GCA’s global partners include Voice of the Child Association, Housman Institute, Arabian Child, Amnesty International, and the Bright Start Foundation.

To learn more about Global Childhood Academy or to create an account and start learning, visit the website.

Global Partnerships for Upskilling Adults who Serve Children

