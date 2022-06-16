Top 25 Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram to Host CPE-Eligible Governmental Investment-Focused Webinar

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors A High-Yield Investment Webinar

An Introduction to Governmental Investments, Investment Terminology, Market Trends, and Forecast Analysis

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) CPAs and Advisors announces a free CPE-eligible webinar entitled, “A High-Yield Investment Class: Novice to Proficient,” featuring CRI Partners A.J. Bowers, Robert Lemmon, and Dean Mead. Rodrigo Bettini of Public Trust Advisors will also lend his expertise to the webinar as a presenter. This live webinar will take place on July 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - to 12:00 p.m. (CT).

Attendees of “A High Yield Investment Class” can expect to gain an understanding of the appropriate GASB accounting requirements, including necessary note disclosures. They will also observe a panel discussion of current market activities, trends, and the proper accounting treatment and investment disclosures. A live Q&A session will round out this free webcast. Live attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive two hours of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/GovtCPE3.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

