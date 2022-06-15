Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 15, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Eugene G. Saloom.
Communications Received
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
June 15, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Matthew Dowling, Fayette and Somerset Counties, temporarily resigns as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Liquor Control Committee.
Representative David Rowe, Union and Snyder Counties, is temporarily elected a member of the Judiciary Committee
Representative Robert Mercuri, Allegheny County, is temporarily elected a member of the Liquor Control Committee.
Representative Natalie Mihalek, Allegheny and Washington Counties, temporarily resigns as a member of the Judiciary Committee and is temporarily elected a member of the Insurance Committee.
Representative Joe Hamm, Lycoming and Union Counties, is temporarily elected as a member of the Judiciary Committee.
Representative Bud Cook, Washington and Fayette Counties, temporarily resigns as a member of the Gaming Oversight Committee and is temporarily elected a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
Representative Paul Schemel, Franklin County, is temporarily elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Stan Saylor, Chairman
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 2496
Bills Referred
HB 1467 Health
HB 2673 Education
HB 2674 Education
HB 2675 Education
HB 2676 Urban Affairs
HB 2678 Education
HB 2679 Professional Licensure
SB 522 Children and Youth
SB 811 Urban Affairs
SB 1027 Labor and Industry
SB 1094 Transportation
SB 1100 Appropriations
SB 1159 Gaming Oversight
SB 1208 Judiciary
SB 1237 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 1393 To Appropriations
HB 2032 To Appropriations
HB 2398 To Appropriations
HB 2527 To Appropriations
HB 2528 To Appropriations
HB 2604 To Appropriations
HB 2640 To Appropriations
HB 2644 To Appropriations
HB 2645 To Appropriations
HB 2646 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 64 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
SB 960 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
SB 1236 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 1795 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2079 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2096 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2268 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2337 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2633 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 709 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1100 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1106 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1107 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1108 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1109 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1110 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1111 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1112 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1113 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 1114 From Appropriations as Committed
SB 477 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2398 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2496 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2528 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2604 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2640 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2644 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2646 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2648 From State Government as Committed
HB 2649 From State Government as Committed
SB 696 From State Government as Amended
SB 764 From State Government as Amended
SB 1183 From Transportation as Amended
SB 1186 From Transportation as Committed
SB 302 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 461 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 849 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 861 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 927 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 1047 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1254
HB 1482
HB 1800
HB 2066
HB 2069
HB 2070
HB 2010
HB 2104
HB 2115
HB 2480
SB 403
SB 738
SB 797
SB 982
SB 1235
SB 1100
HR 74
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1254
HB 1482
HB 1800
HB 2066
HB 2069
HB 2070
SB 738
HR 74
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, June 20, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.