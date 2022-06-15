Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 15, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable Eugene G. Saloom.

 

Communications Received

 

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

June 15, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Matthew Dowling, Fayette and Somerset Counties, temporarily resigns as a member of the Judiciary Committee and Liquor Control Committee.

 

Representative David Rowe, Union and Snyder Counties, is temporarily elected a member of the Judiciary Committee

 

Representative Robert Mercuri, Allegheny County, is temporarily elected a member of the Liquor Control Committee.

 

Representative Natalie Mihalek, Allegheny and Washington Counties, temporarily resigns as a member of the Judiciary Committee and is temporarily elected a member of the Insurance Committee.

 

Representative Joe Hamm, Lycoming and Union Counties, is temporarily elected as a member of the Judiciary Committee.

 

Representative Bud Cook, Washington and Fayette Counties, temporarily resigns as a member of the Gaming Oversight Committee and is temporarily elected a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

 

Representative Paul Schemel, Franklin County, is temporarily elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.

 

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Stan Saylor, Chairman

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 2496

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1467   Health

 

HB 2673   Education

HB 2674   Education

HB 2675   Education

HB 2676   Urban Affairs

 

HB 2678   Education

HB 2679   Professional Licensure

                   

SB 522      Children and Youth

 

SB 811      Urban Affairs

                   

SB 1027    Labor and Industry

 

SB 1094    Transportation

 

SB 1100    Appropriations

 

SB 1159    Gaming Oversight

 

SB 1208    Judiciary

 

SB 1237    Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1393      To Appropriations

HB 2032      To Appropriations

HB 2398      To Appropriations

HB 2527      To Appropriations

HB 2528      To Appropriations

HB 2604      To Appropriations

HB 2640      To Appropriations

HB 2644      To Appropriations

HB 2645      To Appropriations

HB 2646      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 64           From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

SB 960         From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

SB 1236       From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1795      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2079      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2096      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2268      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2337      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2633      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 709         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1100       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1106       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1107       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1108       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1109       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1110       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1111       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1112       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1113       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 1114       From Appropriations as Committed

SB 477         From Local Government as Amended

HB 2398      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2496      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2604      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2640      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2646      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2648      From State Government as Committed

HB 2649      From State Government as Committed

SB 696         From State Government as Amended

SB 764         From State Government as Amended

SB 1183       From Transportation as Amended

SB 1186       From Transportation as Committed

SB 302         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 461         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 849         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 861         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 927         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 1047       From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2066

HB 2069

HB 2070

HB 2010

HB 2104

HB 2115

HB 2480

SB 403

SB 738

SB 797

SB 982

SB 1235

SB 1100

HR 74

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2066

HB 2069

HB 2070

SB 738

HR 74

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, June 20, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

