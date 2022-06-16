Watch Dash Cam-Equipped Vehicles Competing in the 8th "Ignitis ON: Discover Lithuania" EV Race via BlackVue Cloud
BlackVue DR750X-2CH LTE Plus dash cams with built-in LTE are equipping the Ignitis ON: Discover Lithuania race vehicles, allowing viewers to check on each vehicle's location and front and rear cameras in real time from blackvuecloud.com
As a Sponsor of the "Ignitis ON: Discover Lithuania" Electric Vehicle Race, BlackVue is Equipping All Competing Vehicles With Cloud-Connected Dash Cams.
This year, thanks to BlackVue's Cloud connected dashcams, the EV event will set a new official record for Lithuania with the title "Largest amount of live broadcasting video cameras during an event".”SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to announce that BlackVue is a sponsor of the 8th “Ignitis ON: Discover Lithuania” electric vehicle race. The race will take place on June 17th, 2022 and start in Vilnius, Lithuania. The opening ceremony will be held at 9 AM, and the race will start around 10 AM.
— Darius Grinbergas, Event Organizer
The main sponsor of the event, Ignitis ON, is the biggest fast charging network for electric vehicles in Lithuania.
The Minister of Energy, the vice-minister of Transport and the mayor of Vilnius will be present at the ceremony, underlining the popularity and legitimacy garnered by the event over the years.
All electric vehicles participating in the race (37 and still counting at press time) will be equipped with BlackVue DR750X-2CH LTE Plus dash cams. Thanks to the Cloud connection, the audience will be able to check on their favorite drivers and vehicles. All they need to do is download the BlackVue app for iOS or Android or go to blackvuecloud.com and access the World Map View. They will be able to check the location of each vehicle and see Live View straight from the dash cams. Anyone can join and watch the race from anywhere in the world!
"We started this race as a small event among friends less than a decade ago", said event organizer Darius Grinbergas, "and I believe due to the growing interest in electric vehicles nowadays, it has gained huge momentum, with the biggest automotive brands now all vying to participate."
"This year, thanks to BlackVue's Cloud connected dashcams, the EV event will set a new official record for Lithuania with the title - “Largest amount of live broadcasting video cameras during an event”."
The vehicles will drive from Lithuania’s capital city Vilnius to a well-known resort in Druskininkai Municipality. There is no set route for the race, although they will have to make it to the finish line in time to avoid penalties. The winners will be determined not only on the distance covered, but also on such factors as the charging speed, energy efficiency and, of course, the economical driving skills of the drivers.
Start and finish schedule for the “Ignitis ON: Discover Lithuania” electric vehicle race is shared below.
START:
June 17th 2022, 10 AM (local time, GMT + 3)
June 17th 2022, 7 AM (UTC/GMT)
June 17th 2022, 3 AM (EST)
June 17th 2022, 12 AM (PST)
FINISH:
June 17th 2022, 6 PM (local time, GMT + 3)
June 17th 2022, 3 PM (UTC/GMT)
June 17th 2022, 11 AM (EST)
June 17th 2022, 8 AM (PST)
