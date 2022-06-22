TALENThire Closes Seed Round Led by Blockchain Founders Fund and Gaingels
EINPresswire.com/ -- TALENThire, a tech-enabled recruitment platform that empowers employers and talent suppliers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the new normal, announced that it has successfully completed its seed round led by Blockchain Founders Fund and Gaingels.
With this partnership, the company is poised to further strengthen its technology platform progressing to an integrated recruitment and workforce management solution harnessing the power of state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, also known as 'Hybrid Intelligence'.
A “Data” and “Predictive Analysis” Driven Solution to The Employment Landscape
Jen Bolin, the President of TALENThire stated “With the dramatic shift in the global employment landscape, TALENThire is extremely well positioned to be the technology leader in the non-traditional talent market."
At a time where the talent acquisition industry is in a rapidly evolving state, TALENThire saw the need to provide a human-centric, yet data driven solution to hiring organizations that are negatively impacted by their inability to source, engage, and manage their workforce. As a result, they are unable to meet the various complex internal demands for production.
TALENThire addresses this problem by being the first of its kind to create synergies between technology and human capital, paving the way to a smarter way of sourcing candidates.
"We are very excited to partner with BFF and Gaingels," continued Bolin. "These strategic partnerships will strengthen TALENThire's position in harnessing the power of data for future workforce predictive analysis."
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund commented, “We are excited about TALENThire and the impact these solutions will have in sourcing and placing talent in Web3 firms.”
About TALENThire
TALENThire is a SaaS Technology designed to empower workforce scalability for both contingent and direct hire needs, while addressing pain points associated with overall hiring spend and redundant invoice hassles. We unlock the door to a rapidly growing gig-based economy and the future of hiring solutions.
Press Contact
Mike Veronesi
