Iowa State Patrol Continues Investigation Into Fremont County Collision

June 15, 2022

SIDNEY, Iowa - Iowa State Patrol Technical Accident Investigators are conducting the investigation into the collision that resulted in the death of Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson.

Deputy Richardson started his law enforcement career with the Auburn Police Department (Nebraska) in 2007 and then came to the Sidney Police Department in 2011. In 2015, he became a deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office where he remained employed until his end of watch on June 14, 2022.

Deputy Richardson also served many years with the Sidney and Percival Fire Departments. Funeral arrangements are being arranged and the location and date are yet to be determined.

PHOTO: Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson