Iowa State Patrol Continues Investigation Into Fremont County Collision
June 15, 2022
SIDNEY, Iowa - Iowa State Patrol Technical Accident Investigators are conducting the investigation into the collision that resulted in the death of Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson.
Deputy Richardson started his law enforcement career with the Auburn Police Department (Nebraska) in 2007 and then came to the Sidney Police Department in 2011. In 2015, he became a deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office where he remained employed until his end of watch on June 14, 2022.
Deputy Richardson also served many years with the Sidney and Percival Fire Departments. Funeral arrangements are being arranged and the location and date are yet to be determined.
PHOTO: Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.