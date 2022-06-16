I-270 Sinkhole

Submit Release
At this time SHA is out with a large sinkhole in the right lane of I-270 southbound prior to Exit 9 I-370 in Montgomery County. SHA has been notified and they have a representative on scene, and are waiting for more crews to come out. The sinkhole is the result of a broken 6ft drainage pipe and SHA is trying to get contractors to come out and repair. Per SHA this could be an extended closure of 24 hours or more, and may end up closing the 2 right lanes.

