Tax Credits and Discounts Help Snohomish County Residents Afford More Efficient Wood-Burning Stoves and Fire Features

Homeowners in Snohomish County can claim a federal tax credit for replacing an old biomass-fueled stove or fire feature with an efficient home heating source.

MAYSVILLE, WA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Snohomish County residents have multiple opportunities to save on replacing an old, inefficient wood-burning fire feature.

U.S. consumers buying highly efficient wood stoves and larger residential biomass heating systems will be able to claim a 26% tax credit through Section 25D of the Internal Revenue Code. Snohomish County Residents can also qualify for up to a $2,000 discount for replacing an inefficient, polluting device with a qualifying clean heating alternative.

The federal tax credit is uncapped and based on the full cost of the unit, including purchase and installation. It will remain at 26% through 2022 and decrease to 22% in 2023. Purchases and installations completed on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2023, can qualify.

Snohomish County residents are eligible for a discount if they upgrade from an old wood or coal-burning device to a more efficient home heating source through the Puget Sound Wood Stove Program (PSWSP). Homeowners can qualify for $1,500-$2,000 for replacing an inefficient, polluting device with a qualifying clean heating alternative.

How to Qualify

To qualify for the federal tax credit, you must have purchased and/or installed a biomass-fueled heater with a thermal efficiency of at least 75% per the higher heating value (HHV) of the fuel. You can reference the EPA-certified wood heater database or reach out to our team at Four Day Fireplace to find out which products qualify.

The product must have been purchased, installed, or both between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023. Biomass products purchased and installed before 2021 do not qualify for this particular tax credit.

To qualify for the PSWSP, you must remove and recycle a wood stove or fireplace insert that is either uncertified or doesn’t meet the 2020 EPA standard. You must also own your own property and be responsible for removing and transporting the old device to an approved recycling facility.

Eligible devices to recycle in exchange for the PSWSP discount include wood stoves and fireplace inserts that don’t meet the 2020 EPA standard, free-standing manufactured fireplaces, wood-burning furnaces, and coal-burning devices. Built-in, zero-clearance, and traditional brick fireplaces do not qualify.

The replacement system must meet PSWSP-specific efficiency and/or emissions requirements. Installation must be done by an approved heating contractor. Homeowners can receive a $2,000 discount for an electric heat pump, $1,500 for a natural gas or propane furnace, and $1,500 for a pellet, natural gas, or propane boiler, stove, or insert.

