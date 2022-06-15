SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Plan

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will host two in-person open house public meetings and a virtual, on-demand meeting to discuss and receive public input on the South Dakota Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Plan. The in-person meetings will be informal, with a short presentation followed by one-on-one discussion with SDDOT and consultant staff. Through the in-person and virtual meetings, the public will have the opportunity to provide written comment.

“We are striving to provide reliable and convenient EV fast charging on the Interstate system across the state,” says Steve Gramm, SDDOT, Planning Squad Leader. “We want to create a convenient and accessible network by connecting to the national grid, and the community’s input is highly encouraged and valued at these meetings.”

Virtual Meeting:

The public may view the full EV Fast Charging Plan and provide written comment between June 21 and July 8, 2022, at www.sdEVplan.com .

In-Person Meetings:

Rapid City - Tuesday, June 21, 2022 5-6:30 p.m. (MT)

Western Dakota Technical College – 800 Mickelson Dr. in Rapid City

Sioux Falls - Wednesday, June 22, 2022 5-6:30 p.m. (CT)

University Center Avera Hall – 4801 N. Career Ave. in Sioux Falls

A presentation will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the in-person public meetings. The presentation will be followed by an open house style meeting for the remainder of the evening.

Input collected at the meetings will help the SDDOT make informed decisions about potential locations and amenities of EV fast charging stations around the state.

Open House Public Meeting Topics:

Details about the EV Fast Charging Plan

Federal Funding Opportunities

Future of EVs in South Dakota

The South Dakota EV Fast Charging Plan will be a framework to create a statewide network of EV fast chargers on the Interstate systems, linked to an overall national network and designed to provide convenient, reliable, affordable, and accessible charging for all EV drivers. The Plan is a requirement to obtain National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For further information regarding the EV Infrastructure Deployment Study, please contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or steve.gramm@state.sd.us. Visit the study website for more information at www.sdEVplan.com.

