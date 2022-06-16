Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Celebrates Dads in Memorable Ways Father's Day Weekend

A house specialty, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is offering its Slow Roasted Prime Rib all day on Father's Day. Firebirds' brunch menu pushes the boundaries beyond traditional brunch fare. Brunch is available on Saturday at 11am and on Sunday at 10am. @firebirdsgrill

Firebirds offers three easy options to celebrate Father’s Day all weekend long - from prime rib to brunch to at-home grilling.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost Father’s Day, and dads can be hard to shop for. That is why Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is offering easy options to celebrate dads’ big day all weekend long…the best in wood-fire grilled steaks for lunch and dinner, brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and fresh, hand-cut steaks and burgers ready for prime time grilling at home.

For starters, Firebirds is offering its exclusive brunch menu that pushes the boundaries beyond traditional brunch fare, complete with specially priced brunch-inspired cocktails. Brunch is available on Saturday at 11 a.m., and on Father’s Day beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosas, entrees include the Steak and Egg Bowl, Salmon Benedict, Brunch Burger and more.

A house specialty, Firebirds is also offering its succulent Slow Roasted Prime Rib all day on June 19.

For those who prefer to make Father’s Day an at-home celebration, Firebirds’ Butcher Shoppe is presenting Grillables to Go, which includes 21-day aged steaks, trimmed and cut fresh daily and half-pound, freshly ground burger patties for grilling at home. Simply order online at firebirdsrestaurants.com for curbside pickup at the nearest Firebirds location.

For an easy, instant gift idea, a Firebirds’ gift card is the way to go. Purchase a gift card by June 19 and receive a $20 bonus available to use June 20 – July 31. Visit http://www.firebirdsrestaurants.com/gift-cards for more information.

“The way to dad’s heart is through his stomach which is why we are celebrating dads all weekend long with a variety of grilled steaks, burgers and Slow Roasted Prime Rib all day on Father’s Day,” Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Executive Chef Steve Sturm said.

Firebirds, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American steakhouse and sustainable seafood menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks, and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American steakhouse and sustainable seafood menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks, and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®.

The restaurant has been named one of 10 “Breakout Brands” by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2021 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds’ private label wine. In keeping with its mission, “To Serve, Enrich and Exceed,” Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with $2.9 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.