New Functional Energy Bars with High-Quality Protein, Ashwagandha, & Low-Glycemic Sugars are Available on Amazon
Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.
Btein Bars Come in Two Flavors --Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut
The bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, are joining the energy bar, health-centric and functional food craze occurring across the county."BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of functional foods now can find Btein Bars, which are packed with high-quality protein, Ashwagandha, and low-Glycemic natural sugar, on Amazon.
“We are thrilled that our Btein Bars are not only on Amazon but also Walmart.com,” ” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “The bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, are joining the energy bar, health-centric and functional food craze occurring across the county.”
Saran said consumers are more focused on eating healthy than ever before.
“Functional foods, which potentially have more health benefits than just nutrition, are gaining popularity,” Saran said. “Our bars contain high-quality protein for energy, low-Glycemic sugars to help maintain your blood sugar levels, and Ashwagandha, an ancient healing root that helps relieve stress.”
Btein Bars, which are vegetarian, are entering the global energy bar market just as it is expected to grow from $645 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion in sales by 2028. Sales for energy bars, which are the quintessential functional food, increased from $300 billion in 2017 to more than $440 billion in 2022.
“For a long time, consumers have been moving toward healthier foods,” Saran said. “They have heard about the dangers of added sugar. They are looking at the food labels to see what ingredients are in their food. Our energy bars, which focus on both physical and mental health, are a perfect choice for today’s consumers."
“Since our bars contain 20 grams of protein, you get a significant portion of your daily recommended intake,” Saran said. “Protein is vital to your diet because it helps repair cells and creates new ones. Protein gives us the fuel to get through each day.”
“Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal root, helps reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus, and reduce inflammation,” she added.
Saran Shanmugam, the co-founder, said Atmabala developed Btein Bars with a blend of western nutrition and Indian Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems.
“Ayurveda believes health and wellness depend on a balance between physical and mental health,” said Saran Shanmugam, the co-founder of Atmabala. “Btein Bars help both your physical and mental health needs.”
“Ayurveda, which means ‘The Science of Life,' dates back more than 5,000 years," he added.
Btein Bars, which are made with all-natural ingredients, also contain low-Glycemic coconut nectar as its sweetener.
“We have a diabetes epidemic in the country,” he said. “By using low-Glycemic sugar, which will not raise your blood sugar levels significantly, we made Btein Bars a healthier alternative to energy bars packed with added sugar.”
Btein nutrition bars are made exclusively in the USA using Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) enforced by FDA.
For more information, visit Amazon online.
