Seattle Gummy Company is Excited to become a Part of Target’s Online Marketplace
The Seattle-based functional gummy company is proud to announce that their high-loading caffeine gummy, Mocca Shots, is now carried nationally on Target.com.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Gummy Company (SGC) is proud to join Target’s lineup of health and wellness products. The Seattle-based gummy vitamin company has been working tirelessly to expand its product reach, and they’re proud to become a part of the Target offerings. As a startup company b, SGC’s partnership with Target presents them the opportunity to showcase the efficacy of their product to a large audience.
Over the past year, the Seattle Gummy Company has seen exponential growth as they continue to expand their gummy technology and invent products that deliver results. The Mocca Shots, the most highly loaded caffeine gummy on the market, features 100mg of caffeine per gummy with vitamin B complex and herbal nootropics for removing the caffeine jitter and increasing the focus. Mocca Shots come in convenient resealable pouches and they are the perfect pick-me-up energy for people on-the-go. They offer a delicious and convenient alternative to coffee when you are on a run and brewing a cup of joe is simply not an option.
Target has been a great ally to the Seattle Gummy Company. This partnership is the culmination of the hard work and time that the Seattle Gummy Company has invested in creating products that exceed their consumer’s expectations.
The Seattle Gummy Company is proud to be part of the Target family and looks forward to continued growth in the years to come. Target customers can now find the Mocca Shots on target.com.
About the Company:
Seattle Gummy Company is an innovative company that takes pride in providing an efficacious range of chewable gummy formulations. They are on the frontlines of innovation in the health and wellness industry. Their products were developed by in-house Ph.D. research scientists who have designed their gummies to give their customers the best health benefits at an affordable price. Seattle Gummy’s wide selection of products are all made with premium, high-quality ingredients. They are made in the USA and combine Traditional Chinese Medicine with the latest scientific technology to ensure that all of their products provide maximum benefits for their loyal customer base.
Brad Fitch
Seattle Gummy Company
+1 206-257-0464
bfitch@seattlegummy.com