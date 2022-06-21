Solomon Exam Prep Releases 5th Edition of its Study Guide for the FINRA Series 82 Exam

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 82 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

The 5th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 82 Study Guide is now available for professionals seeking their Series 82 license.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released the 5th edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 82 FINRA Private Securities Offerings Representative Exam.” With this updated version of the Series 82 Study Guide, professionals can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 82 exam.

The Series 82 exam was created by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the self-regulatory organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets. Passing the Series 82 exam, along with the co-requisite Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam, qualifies individuals to become registered representatives in the securities industry selling private placement securities as part of a primary offering.

The Series 82 is a fairly difficult exam that requires candidates to study a wide range of securities, regulations, and market information. The Solomon Exam Prep Series 82 Study Guide is continually kept up to date to reflect current rules and regulations, and it covers all key exam topics. Charts, graphs, and practice questions throughout the text support learners in understanding and applying important concepts.

Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “The rules are a big part of the Series 82, but becoming registered as a Private Securities Offerings Representative is about more than learning to play by the rules – it means you are expected to be competent. That’s why passing the Series 82 requires mastering a wide range of knowledge. The Series 82 is a high bar, but once you’ve hurdled it, you’ll be a knowledgeable private securities industry professional.”

While the core content remains the same, the 5th edition of the Series 82 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, along with general writing improvements. Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 82 Exam Simulator, which complements the Study Guide with over 1,700 original Series 82 practice questions.

The Series 82 Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 82 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including a study schedule in digital and pdf formats, which helps students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 82 study materials, including Study Guide, Exam Simulator, Audiobook, Video Lecture, and Flashcards, visit the Solomon Series 82 product page.

ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep also offers Investment Adviser Continuing Education. Solomon Exam Prep is led by founders Karen and Jeremy Solomon, who have maintained a lifelong commitment to advancing learning and education. Solomon Exam Prep draws from a pool of seasoned educators, practitioners and communicators who are experienced in both investment education and the process of adult learning.