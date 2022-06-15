Working Visit of His Excellency Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany, 14-15 June 2022

Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany, is visiting Singapore.

President Steinmeier called on, and was hosted to lunch by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana today. During their meeting, the Presidents reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing relations between Singapore and Germany, which span diverse sectors, as well as our cooperation at multilateral fora. They also encouraged both sides to explore new and emerging areas of collaboration, including cybersecurity and climate change. Against a backdrop of unprecedented global challenges, it is important to work with partners to support multilateralism and a rules-based international order.



President Steinmeier also had separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in his capacity as Acting Prime Minister, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday. They took stock of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on global and regional developments, particularly the situation in Ukraine as well as the global energy and food crises.



President Steinmeier, together with Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran, attended a roundtable discussion with business representatives organised by the Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SGC). They discussed ways to increase business and economic ties between Singapore and Germany, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as the digital and green economies, as well as advanced manufacturing.



President Steinmeier will depart Singapore later today.

