Southern Shorts Awards provides filmmakers with an extraordinary experience
Southern Shorts Award's goal is to recognize filmmakers whose short films demonstrate their ability to produce well-crafted motion pictures.
I started this film festival out of frustration with other festivals because there was rarely any feedback, or there was an additional charge to receive it.”ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Shorts Awards is simply the best short film festival on the planet.
— Stephen P Sherwood
Southern Shorts Award's goal is to recognize filmmakers whose short films demonstrate their ability to produce well-crafted motion pictures.
What sets us apart from the thousands of other festivals is that ours is made by filmmakers for filmmakers.
"I started this film festival out of frustration with other festivals because there was rarely any feedback or an additional charge to receive it. So I run a workshop to help screenwriters refine their scripts. Filmmakers need the same kind of critique, which is why we send everyone their scoresheet. Improvement requires assessment."
Stephen P. Sherwood - SSA Festival Creator/Director
Southern Shorts Awards is a quarterly competition in which each entry is judged on its merits. Every film is screened by three judges using a 10-point scale, and filmmakers receive the scores of all three judges whether they win an award or not. We are the only Film Festival that does this. Their composite score shows where they excelled and the areas that could improve. We feel this is vitally important information because how can they improve if they don't know what needs improving?
Southern Shorts Awards offers a level playing ground for filmmakers to have their work judged by a panel of three industry professionals. Our judges either have a page on IMDb or equivalent experience in video/film production. Scoring is based on the Judge's score plus nine criteria: Originality, Screenplay, Direction, Acting, Cinematography, Sound Design, Editing, Music, and Production Design.
Individual Achievement Awards may be given to a film, cast, and crew whether that film makes it into the festival or not. In addition, Merit awards are given to shorts that prove basic filmmaking competence, Awards of Excellence are given to films that exhibit higher levels of creativity and ability, and Awards of Distinction are given to films of professional quality.
Another goal of the Southern Shorts Awards is to raise the quality of short films by offering a professional benchmark. SSA is an excellent first-entry test for filmmakers who intend to enter their short films into festivals. Receiving an award from us does not guarantee that other festivals will accept their entry, but films that do not receive any awards from us may be less likely to succeed in the festival circuit.
We are also unique in that we score individual achievements at no additional cost. In addition, all principal cast and crew members are graded on the same 10-point scale by each Judge; individuals can receive an award even if the film doesn't.
Those who want to learn more about Southern Shorts Awards may visit the website for more information. They can also send a message by going to the "Contact" section of the site. As an added incentive, filmmakers can use the discount code PR1 to get a 20% discount on all entries until the end of September 2022.
Contact Details
Company: Southern Shorts Awards
Name: Stephen P. Sherwood
Email: info@southernshortsawards.com
Country: United States
Website: https://southernshortsawards.com
Stephen P Sherwood
Southern Shorts Awards
info@southernshortsawards.com