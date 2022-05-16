East Coast Collecting, the leading online store in pop culture, is changing the game for resellers
East Coast Collecting prides itself on being transparent and fair in its prices and bringing the collecting community together.ATLANTA, GA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Collecting leads the way in bringing the ultimate Funko community together.
East Coast Collecting is out to become a game-changer for resellers by bringing the best in merchandise. It leads the charge in selling Funko products and everything in between and is open to working with collectors on items they are searching for.
East Coast Collecting prides itself on being transparent and fair in its prices, ensuring collectibles available fall within POP Price Guide Prices and are easy on the pocket.
“Collecting merchandise from your favorite and most loved TV series, movies, and music is a beloved pastime. It’s just so much fun to get a collectible. It brings a great way to decorate homes with stuff that fans really love. That’s where East Coast Collecting comes into the picture,” says East Coast Collecting’s Theodore Rubin.
The top pop culture online store aims to be upfront, honest, and fair in its pricing. The company bases its prices on Minimum Advertised Pricing or MAP, the lowest price a retailer can advertise the product for sale. It also offers collectibles based on what their value is on PPG or POP Price Guide.
The leading online store adds to its vast inventory on a regular basis, with the team spending all the time finding the best deals to fill customers’ souls with nerdy goodness. East Coast Collecting provides a wide selection of products, affordable prices, and a convenient online shop customers can turn to.
East Coast Collecting has recently unveiled its inaugural limited edition autographed Funko POP signed and remarked by Guy Gilchrist of Muppet’s fame. They are exclusively on HobbyDB currently.
Those who want to stay updated with East Coast Collecting may visit the shop’s Instagram account for up-to-date news and information.
East Coast Collecting is composed of a passionate group of collectors and toy heads who want to bring fair prices with outstanding results.
Those who want to learn more about East Coast Collecting or to check out the latest products available may visit the website for more information. They can also send a message by going to the “Contact Us” section of the site.
