East Coast Collecting, taking charge to bring a community together around collecting

Online collectible reseller is working to reduce FOMO from collectible shopping, making it hard for price gauging and shill bidding.
Collecting items shouldn't be hard; it should be fun, and while some items may be expensive, the idea is to get the items in the hand of the people who want them. Not just making a profit on FOMO.”ATLANTA, GA, US, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Collecting is changing the game for resellers and collectors alike and leading the way in bringing the collecting community together.
East Coast Collecting is out to become a game-changer for resellers by bringing the best in merchandise. It leads the charge in selling Funko products and everything in between and is open to working with collectors on items they are working to find.
East Coast Collecting prides itself on being transparent and fair in its prices, ensuring collectibles available fall within POP Price Guide Prices and are easy on the pocket. They even go a step further with "Pre Orders Priority," a program designed for consumers to request items for them to order, and they can get a competitive offer, aiming to reduce price gauging.
"Collecting items shouldn't be hard; it should be fun, and while some items may be expensive, the idea is to get the items in the hand of the people who want them. Not just making a profit on FOMO, The concept behind pre-order priority was watching online auction sites, where they're shill bidding. A tactic used to inflate the price of a product, and resellers look at this and think that's what people will pay for something. That may not have that value; I don't know about you, but I hate spending more than I have to; how can I make this more accessible for people to find items and keep some cash, says East Coast Collecting's spokesperson.
The top pop culture online store aims to be upfront, honest, and fair in its pricing. The company bases its price on PPG Value, and with their proprietary tools, they analyze competitors' prices and aim to keep costs on the low end of the spectrum.
The leading online store adds to its vast inventory regularly, with the team spending all the time finding the best deals to fill customers' souls with nerdy goodness. East Coast Collecting provides a wide selection of products, affordable prices, and convenient online shops customers can visit.
Those who want to stay updated with East Coast Collecting may visit the shop's Instagram account for up-to-date news and information. @eastcoast_collecting
East Coast Collecting is composed of a passionate group of collectors who want to bring fair prices and community around collecting.
Those who want to learn more about East Coast Collecting or to check out the latest products available may visit the website for more information. They can also send a message by going to the "Contact Us" section.
