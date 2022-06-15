Submit Release
Du QUOIN STATE FAIR CELEBRATING THE 100th WITH $100,000 STANDARDBRED PURSE INCREASE

Du Quoin, IL - To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is increasing purse money by $100,000, which will be split between four championship races. The Governor's Cup featuring two-year-old colt trotters, the First Lady's Cup featuring two-year-old filly trotters, the Lt. Governor's Cup featuring 2-year-old filly pacers and the Director's Cup featuring two-year-old colt pacers, will see their purses increased by $25,000 each.


"These horses represent the first generation of foals born after legislation was signed by Governor Pritzker providing revenue streams to enhance the horse racing industry," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "To be able to increase the purses for these races truly showcases the prioritized investment and commitment this administration and IDOA have in our state's horse racing industry."


Du Quoin has a storied history with harness racing dating back to its inception by William R. "W.R." Hayes and community leaders in 1923. The notoriety in harness racing was enhanced in 1957 when the Hayes family brought the Hambletonian to the fairgrounds. As the first event for the Triple Crown of Harness Racing for Trotters, for 24 years the Hambletonian called the Du Quoin Fairgrounds home. Despite the Hambletonian eventually moving on, the fairgrounds continued as a destination for high quality harness racing when the World Trotting Derby made Du Quoin its home until 2009.


Today, harness racing continues to be showcased, providing a lasting legacy at the Du Quoin State Fair. The first night of the fair, the horses take center stage under the lights. The action continues Saturday with harness racing that includes the Governor's Cup, First Lady's Cup, Lt. Governor's Cup and the Directors Cup.


The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26-September 5. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1 and $10 for all other gates.




