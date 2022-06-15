STATEMENT REGARDING MANTENO VETERANS' HOME COVID-19 OUTBREAK

June 15, 2022 - As COVID-19 transmission rates continue to rise across Illinois, with at least 32 counties reporting a "high community level," the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Based on robust rapid testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) laboratories, in quick succession, we have identified 6 staff and 16 residents as positive for COVID-19. A small number of the positive residents are showing only mild symptoms, while the majority are experiencing no symptoms. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored and cared for by dedicated Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) personnel. All the residents who have tested positive have received at least two doses of the vaccine and 15 are up to date with their boosters. A staff physician is assessing residents' need for anti-viral post exposure medication. Sadly, one veteran, already under hospice care and completely asymptomatic, passed away early this morning--only hours after his booster shot and results of a COVID positive result.

Our top priority is the health and safety of our military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them. We take this very seriously. We are following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the IDPH to safeguard everyone at the facility. This includes continuing daily health screenings of our veterans, routine COVID-19 testing of staff and residents, use of N-95 respirator masks with protective face shields, maintaining social-distancing practices, using gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols. During an outbreak, residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms to minimize movement within the facility. IDPH staff was on site, only hours after the tests came back positive, working to ensure the full protection, testing, and care of anyone potentially exposed.

Communal dining and activities have been curtailed in the home until the outbreak has ended. We are grateful to our team for remaining highly vigilant for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and for responding swiftly, appropriately, and professionally to any potential cases. Activities and social services staff continue to develop leisure activities, in accordance with social distancing practices, to care for the psychosocial wellbeing of our veterans. Visitation is allowed to continue, per CDC guidelines however, families have been notified that we are in outbreak status and that rescheduling visitation should be considered.





For more information, contact Maureen Hartigan, 773-590-9848, or maureen.hartigan@illinois.gov.