Laxative Market Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Segments, Regional Development| F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan N.V
A fresh report titled “Laxative Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2022 To 2029, ” has been presented by DBMR.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Size: Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Laxative Market was valued at USD 7,064.29 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,516.87 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Laxative Market Report presents intelligent solutions to the multifaceted business challenges and instigates an effortless decision-making process. This report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from industry size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The study objectives are to present the Laxative Market development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe.
If you are part of the Laxative industry or intend to be, then study would provide you comprehensive outlook.
People who abuse laxatives can be classified into four kinds, according to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2010. According to the same study, individuals suffering from eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia make up the largest group, with a prevalence of abuse ranging from 10% to 60%. Laxatives are medications that aid in the relief of constipation or the emptying of the intestine. Some soften or loosen the stool, while others help with bowel movement by increasing the frequency with which the big colon contracts. It is sometimes used to cleanse bowel faeces during operations or surgery that involves the lower colon.
Report Scope and Laxative Market Segmentation
Forecast Period: 2022 to 2029
Base Year: 2021
Historic Years: 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)
Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD
Segments Covered: Type (Osmotic Laxatives, Stimulant Laxatives, Bulk Laxatives, Lubricant and Emollient Laxatives), Flavors (With Flavor, Without Flavor), Source (Natural, Synthetic, Others), Indication (Chronic Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation, Opioid-Induced Constipation, Acute Constipation, Others), Mode of Purchase (Prescription, Over-the-Counter), Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Gels, Suppositories, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Rectal), Population Type (Children, Adults), Sales Channel (Hospitals, Elderly Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Pharmacy Stores, grocer/Health and Beauty Stores, Others), Distribution channel (Direct Sales, Wholesalers, Others)
Countries Covered: U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
Market Players Covered: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland), Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India), Lupin (India), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Cipla Inc. (U.S.), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
Market Opportunities
Rising number of research and development activities
Increase in the investment for the development of advanced technologies
Laxative Market: Competition Analysis
With drastic change in consumers behaviour, firms, brands and value stakeholder in Laxative are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (U.S.)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)
Sanofi (France)
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)
AstraZeneca (U.K.)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Aurobindo Pharma (India)
…..
Market Analysis by Types:
By Type (Osmotic Laxatives, Stimulant Laxatives, Bulk Laxatives, Lubricant and Emollient Laxatives), Flavors (With Flavor, Without Flavor), Source (Natural, Synthetic, Others)
By Indication (Chronic Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation, Opioid-Induced Constipation, Acute Constipation, Others), Mode of Purchase (Prescription, Over-the-Counter), Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Gels, Suppositories, Others),
By Distribution channel (Direct Sales, Wholesalers, Others)
Market Analysis by Applications:
By Route of Administration (Oral, Rectal), Population Type (Children, Adults), Sales Channel (Hospitals, Elderly Care Centers, Home Healthcare, Pharmacy Stores, grocer/Health and Beauty Stores, Others)
Laxative Quantitative Market Data
Market Data breakdown by major geographies, Type & Application/End-users
• Laxative Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Integrated Card Reader Solutions & Card Reader Accessories] (2022-2029)
• Laxative Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation & Government] (2022-2029)
• Laxative Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (2022-2029)
• Laxative Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (2022-2029)
• Laxative Market Revenue Share & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (2022)
Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-laxative-market
