High End Field Programmable Gate Array Market Registering 21.10% CAGR and Expected USD 9.97 Bn by Forecast 2029
High End Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is widely deployed across data centers for enhancing the processing performance. The usage of the technology is increasing due to the high demand for efficient computing, dependability, greater scalability, and storage, among others.
Global High End Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.97 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Communications and Data Center accounts for the application segment in the respective market owing to expansion of telecommunication industry. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US)
Quick Logic Corporation (US)
Cobham Limited (UK)
Efinix Inc. (US)
Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. (US)
Intel Corporation (US)
Xilinx (US)
Aldec, Inc. (US)
GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. (US)
Lattice Semiconductor (US)
Omnitek (US)
EnSilica (UK)
Gidel (US)
BitSim AB (Sweden)
ByteSnap Design (UK)
Cyient (India)
Enclustra (Switzerland)
Mistral Solution Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Microsemi Corporation (US)
Nuvation (US)
Segmentation : Global High End Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market
The high end field programmable gate array (FPGA) market is segmented on the basis of configuration, technology, node size, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Configuration
Low-End FPGA
Mid-Range FPGA
High-End FPGA.
Technology
Sram
Flash
Antifuse
Node Size
Less Than 28 Nm
28–90 Nm
More Than 90 Nm
Application
FPGA Synthesis Flow
Applied Cryptography
Algorithmic Cryptographic Security
Other
End User
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Communications and Data Center
Aerospace and Defence
