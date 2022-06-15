TYT Launches 24/7 Ad-Supported Programming on FuboTV
This distribution partnership with FuboTV is a perfect way for TYT to shine a light on political issues that matter most as TYT furthers its efforts to drive positive change.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced that its top-rated progressive content is launching on live TV streaming platform FuboTV, expanding its reach to the Canadian market in addition to distribution within the United States. Starting today, highly rated, progressive shows like The Young Turks hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, The Damage Report with John Iadarola, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, and more, are available on TYT, which is now included in FuboTV’s Elite and Ultimate channel plans, and its News Plus add-on.
TYT’s Chief Administrative Officer Jack Gerard said, “We’re very excited to reach FuboTV’s engaged audience with TYT’s live progressive coverage of news and politics. This distribution partnership with FuboTV is a perfect way for TYT to shine a light on political issues that matter most as TYT furthers its efforts to drive positive change." TYT is expanding its reach in Canada, which historically has been the network’s second largest country in terms of viewership and podcast listenership.
TYT aims to provide a progressive perspective that other news channels don’t offer, including featured interviews with congressional candidates, coverage of primary elections, and more in the lead-up to the midterm elections. TYT sees a partnership with FuboTV as a way to reach new audiences and continue its dominance in watch time among younger audiences in the news and politics vertical.
About TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. In 2021, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Additionally, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Xumo, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, TCL, LocalNow and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
