TYT Joins Forces with Noble Mobile to Redefine How People Connect and Consume Media

America’s largest progressive news network - today announced the hire of Candice Cole as their first Washington Correspondent and Matthew Sheffield as TYT’s National Correspondent.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYT , America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Andrew Yang’s Noble Mobile , the revolutionary mobile plan that pays users to use their phone less. Together, TYT and Noble Mobile will work to disrupt entrenched industries, challenge corporate power, and give control back to the people. Both companies agree that people being on their phone less, while also saving money, is a win-win.This partnership unites two organizations that have built their reputations on challenging the status quo. Noble Mobile is transforming the wireless industry with its innovative “No-Bull” plan, designed to reduce overuse and exploitation while rewarding users directly. TYT has long been a pioneer in independent news, amplifying voices that are too often ignored by corporate media and providing audiences with bold, unapologetic journalism.Andrew Yang, founder of Noble Mobile, said: “Noble is proud to partner with TYT, a trailblazer in online media. We share a vision of a future where people are prioritized over profit, and this partnership is about building that future together as TYT offers an alternative voice to Big Media, and Noble Mobile offers real incentives to break away from Big Wireless.”With this collaboration, TYT and Noble Mobile aim to spark a movement across both industries by encouraging people to demand transparency, accountability, and fairness from the corporations that dominate media and technology.TYT founder and host of The Young Turks Cenk Uygur said, "I like Noble Mobile because they're disrupting an industry that isn't serving the best interests of their customers. I love the idea of taking on the status quo together to get Americans a better deal. Noble Mobile's idea is simple - the savings go to you, not the corporations. That's exactly what we want at TYT.”This partnership is about disrupting broken systems. Together, Noble Mobile and TYT are ready to revolutionize the wireless and media industries by putting people first. This is not just a partnership, it’s a call to action to reclaim power from the powerful and create a better everyday for everyone.ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYTWhen it comes to news, there’s no contest that TYT is The Online News Network. Founded in 2002, TYT Network has established a dominant presence online as a reliable and trustworthy news destination. As the #1 most engaged news and politics network with a growing 30 million followers, 31 billion lifetime views, the award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 250 million views a month.Most recently TYT received the Silver Honor and Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. Additionally, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. In 2021, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Dr. Richey was recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media. The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more.TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo, TCLtv+, Fubo, and more.TYT is also available as a podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.ABOUT NOBLE MOBILENoble Mobile is the first wireless carrier that pays you to use your phone less. Members get the premium of an unlimited plan powered with the T-Mobile network and the control of getting cash back for unused data, all for just $50 a month. Backed by influential voices like Andrew Yang and Scott Galloway, Noble Mobile is disrupting telecom by aligning with consumers’ financial and digital well-being.

