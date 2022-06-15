World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was established in 2012 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations to increase awareness about elder abuse in all its forms. Lt. Pat Hood of the Maine State Police and Jill Randall from Legal Services for the Elderly are co-chairs of Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention and along with Special Guest Marge Pfeiffer introduce the winner of the Essay Contest: Renee Lapointe who is graduating from Van Buren District Secondary School in Van Buren, Aroostook County.