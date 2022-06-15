Construction scheduled to begin June 20 near Hettinger

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 20, on U.S. Highway 12 and North Dakota Highway 8, near Hettinger.



The U.S. 12 project will consist of shoulder repair and milling and overlay from the Adams County line, west of Reeder, to Hettinger.



The ND 8 project will consist of an overlay from U.S. 12, near Hettinger, to the South Dakota border.



Lane closures are expected during both projects. Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the projects and minimum delays are expected.



Both projects are expected to be complete this summer.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



