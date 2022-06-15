Construction scheduled to begin June 20 on US 12 near Marmarth

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 20, on U.S. Highway 12 near Marmarth.



The project will consist of replacing the strip seal expansion joints on both ends of the bridge, small repairs of deck, pier, abutment, concrete crack seal and water penetration coating, and erosion repair work on the Little Missouri River Bridge.



A single lane closure will be in place across the bridge with a traffic signal to guide motorists. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete mid-August.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

