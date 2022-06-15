Denise Marsa Productions & BTH Creations to Launch New Series “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela”

Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela is a never-before-seen TV show that brings girls of color and their families together by having grounded, educational conversations about relationships, health, & sex.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- African American teenage girls are calling out for help and Dr. Kela hears them and is directly and candidly discussing their ongoing issues while they and their families deal with unprecedented mental health issues including depression, their lack of enthusiasm for anything, and the debilitating reality for them that life itself may not be worth living. Suicide among teens is the highest it has ever been in our country’s history, with parents sleeping in the rooms of teens to prevent them from taking their own lives while the house is dark, and resting is the intention. From her ongoing live chat “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” on Instagram, Dr. Kela and her team are moving her commitment to help teens, to a TV series. Needing to attract a wider audience the team is planning to film their proof-of-concept Episode One of “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela,” with the help of sponsors and investors. By helping to transform the way the world looks at teenage girls of color she is also changing the way they look at themselves.Her new series “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” is an offshoot of her award-winning book “Nia & The Numbers Game, A Teenager’s Guide to Education, Relationships & Sex.” The series will talk about and bring greater understanding to the serious issues facing a certain portion of the population of teenage girls of color in this country. This demographic has been typically overlooked, underserved, and underestimated. Dr. Kela wants to highlight the accomplishments of teenage girls and discuss their concerns and struggles in today’s fast-paced, often isolating world, especially since the pandemic, and help teens and parents to cope and conquer.Dr. Kela shares, “There are some incredible teenage girls of color out there. Dozens are starting their own businesses, including non-profits, and giving back to their communities in big ways. Most of them have had to overcome serious setbacks or life-altering experiences and they have forged forward, with only their state of mind carrying them through to the next day.”“Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” is a never-before-seen TV show that brings girls of color and their families together by having grounded, educational conversations about relationships, health, and sex. Dr. Kela connects each girl’s mental & physical health with a talent that makes them special - spoken word poetry, stand-up comedy, a scientific invention - and showcases their talent within each episode. Each episode is 22 minutes long, features two teenagers and Dr. Kela, and will be broken up into four segments.“Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” was created in partnership with Dr. Kela’s BTH Creations and Denise Marsa Productions . Marsa and Dr. Kela started working together in 2014 when Dr. Kela was initially looking to hire a PR firm to increase her visibility for her practice and to establish herself as a public speaker and eventually an author. The scope of their work together has steadily grown over the years; thanks in part to the incredible support from teens and parents on social media, at book signings, and at events where Dr. Kela has been a featured speaker. As part of the production team, Marsa has brought in two young rising talents as associate producers, New York filmmaker Sophia Conger and Bulgarian native public relations and social media manager Meggie Dimitrova. The three-women production team has created the concept video to present to various organizations and networks for partnerships.You can watch a compelling, powerful, and honest “Let’s Talk Teens with Dr. Kela” live Instagram conversation Dr. Kela has with Eli Lynn from Oklahoma as she struggles with Tourette’s Syndrome, being bullied, and the suicide of a close friend on Dr. Kela's Instagram account.About Dr. Kela: Dr. Kela graduated from the Medical College of Pennsylvania-Hahnemann School of Medicine in 1999 before returning to her home state of Georgia and completing her residency program at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta. She specializes in family medicine and runs a successful practice in the metro Atlanta area, which is part of the Emory Healthcare System.Please visit DrKela.com to learn more about Dr. Kela Henry and her work with teens.

